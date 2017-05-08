May 8 First Data Corp

* First data reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue rose 1 percent to $2.8 billion

* Q1 revenue view $1.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First data corp - "reiterate our previously provided financial guidance for 2017"