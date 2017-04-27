April 27 First Data Corp:

* First Data Corp - co entered into a 2017 april joinder agreement relating to its credit agreement, dated as of September 24, 2007 -sec filing

* First Data- pursuant to agreement,co incurred aggregate principal amount of about $4.22 billion in new U.S. Dollar denominated term loans maturing april 26, 2024 Source text - bit.ly/2oNUlxz Further company coverage: