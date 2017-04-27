British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 First Data Corp:
* First Data Corp - co entered into a 2017 april joinder agreement relating to its credit agreement, dated as of September 24, 2007 -sec filing
* First Data- pursuant to agreement,co incurred aggregate principal amount of about $4.22 billion in new U.S. Dollar denominated term loans maturing april 26, 2024 Source text - bit.ly/2oNUlxz Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.