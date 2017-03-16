Russia completes first flight of new MS-21 passenger plane
MOSCOW, May 28 Russia on Sunday completed the first flight of its new MS-21 medium-range passenger plane, state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation said in a statement.
March 16 First Data Corp -
* First Data strengthens eCommerce position with acquisition of Acculynk
* Also acquire Acculynk's other product offerings, including Paygov and Payzur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 28 Russia on Sunday completed the first flight of its new MS-21 medium-range passenger plane, state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation said in a statement.
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations