BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
March 3 First Financial Bancorp:
* First Financial launches at-the-market equity offering program
* First Financial Bancorp - initiation of an up to $100 million "at--market" equity offering program
First Financial Bancorp says intends to use potential net proceeds from sale of its common shares through this program for general corporate purposes
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.