April 26 First Financial Corp:

* FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION REPORTS 1ST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77

* FIRST FINANCIAL CORP SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME FOR Q1 OF 2017 WAS $26.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1.34% OVER $26.2 MILLION REPORTED FOR SAME PERIOD OF 2016