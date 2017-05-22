BRIEF-Henry Morgan provides JB Financial update of proposed acquisition of Genesis
* JB Financial has advised that it has entered into negotiations for acquisition of Genesis Proprietary Trading Pty Ltd
May 22 First Foundation Inc
* First Foundation announces increase in availability under loan agreement
* First Foundation Inc says entered into first amendment which amends loan agreement, dated as of February 8, 2017 with NexBank SSB
* First amendment increases maximum amount of loan by $25 million, after which maximum principal outstanding balance of loan is $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 22 Investors pulled back from U.S.-based stock funds after pouring the most cash into those investments since February the previous week, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Withdrawals of $2.2 billion struck U.S.-based equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds during the week ended June 21, the research service said, during a rollercoaster week for stocks and as the