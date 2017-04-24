BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 First Foundation Inc:
* First foundation announces 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income $26.1 million versus $19.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.