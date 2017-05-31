BRIEF-Dundee Corp renews its normal course issuer bid
* Dundee - announced receipt of regulatory approval respecting intention to continue normal course issuer bid through facilities of TSX from June 28 to June 27, 2018
May 31 First Global Data Ltd
* First global announces record quarter financial results
* Revenues for q1, 2017 were us$3.294 million as compared to q1, 2016 of us$1.115 million representing a revenue increase of 295%
* Net income for q1 2017 was us$ 418,173 as compared to q1, 2016 of us$ 97,716 representing an increase in net income of 428%
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees