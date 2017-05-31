May 31 First Global Data Ltd

* First global announces record quarter financial results

* Revenues for q1, 2017 were us$3.294 million as compared to q1, 2016 of us$1.115 million representing a revenue increase of 295%

* Net income for q1 2017 was us$ 418,173 as compared to q1, 2016 of us$ 97,716 representing an increase in net income of 428%