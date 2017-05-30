May 30 First Global Data Ltd:

* First Global settles significant debt and removes security interest

* First Global Data Ltd - with payment of $2.1 million, issuance of debt units, all of debt owing to 715manitoba has been forgiven

* First Global Data Ltd - in addition, 715manitoba has agreed to discharge all security interests filed against company with respect to debt

* First Global Data Ltd - company realized total debt reduction of $8.04 million, some of which has already been captured in company's financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: