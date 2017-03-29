BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 29 First Bancshares Inc-
* First Home Bank and Stockmens Bank to merge
* First Home Bank of Mountain Grove - Alexander will become chairman of FBSI
* First Home Bank of Mountain Grove - Alexander will become chairman of FBSI

* First Home Bank of Mountain Grove- R. Bradley weaver to continue to be chairman, ceo of first Home Bank,Robert Alexander to remain chairman, CEO of Stockmens Bank
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.