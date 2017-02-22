Feb 22 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

* First industrial realty trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share $0.38

* Increased Q1 2017 dividend 10.5 pct to $0.21 per share

* Same store NOI grew 3.2 pct in 4Q16

* Qtrly occupancy of 96.0 pct, up 60 basis points from 3Q16

* Sees 2017 NAREIT FFO per share $1.46 to $1.56

* Sees 2017 FFO per share excluding loss on retirement from a planned prepayment of secured debt $1.47 to $1.57

* Sees 2017 earnings per share between $0.49 to $0.59

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S