May 24 First Majestic Silver Corp :
* First Majestic announce illegal blockade at la encantada
* Group of union workers have halted activities and blocked
accesses at La Encantada silver mine in state of coahuila,
Mexico
* First Majestic is working with leadership of national
union in order to resume operations
* Blockade arose after some of unionized individuals did not
agree with bonus that co, national union offered in lieu of
profit sharing
* Type of work disruption is increasingly occurring in many
other mining operations throughout country of Mexico
* Says "conditions in Mexico are difficult with low metal
prices and higher taxes and fuel costs"
