FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-First Majestic Silver total production in Q2 of 2017 from its 6 operating silver mines reached 3.9 mln equivalent ounces of silver
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Gulen says would not flee U.S. to avoid extradition to Turkey
WORLD
Gulen says would not flee U.S. to avoid extradition to Turkey
How two Venezuelan car dealers seized a GM auto factory
Business
How two Venezuelan car dealers seized a GM auto factory
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 11, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-First Majestic Silver total production in Q2 of 2017 from its 6 operating silver mines reached 3.9 mln equivalent ounces of silver

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp:

* Total production in Q2 of 2017 from its six operating silver mines reached 3.9 million equivalent ounces of silver

* First majestic silver-‍q2 total production consisted of 2.3 million ounces of silver, 15,186 ounces of gold, 7.6 million pounds of lead and 0.9 million pounds of Zinc​

* First majestic silver - during quarter, silver production was impacted by "unusual efforts by unionized workers to illegally disrupt mining activities"

* First majestic silver corp says "‍anticipate production to be back on track in q3 and will work to recoup lost tonnage over remainder of 2017"​

* First majestic silver-‍construction of new roaster at la encantada was unaffected by work stoppage and remains on schedule to be completed in early 2018​

* First majestic silver - disruption of mining activities caused minor stoppages at la parrilla, santa elena, la encantada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.