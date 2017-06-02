GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
June 2 First Majestic Silver Corp:
* First Majestic to resume operations at La Encantada
* Has reached a tentative agreement with National Union of miners, metallurgists, steelworkers and similar workers of Mexico
* Company is planning to implement a reinduction and retraining process for union miners as soon as next week
* In coming weeks, company will undertake a phased restart of operations at La Encantada
* Mine production is now expected to restart by mid-June before ramping up to full production by end of June
* Has reached a tentative agreement to restart operations at La Encantada silver mine in state of Coahuila, Mexico
