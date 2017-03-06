BRIEF-Affin Holdings posts qtrly net profit 120.2 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage:
March 6 First Midwest Bancorp Inc:
* First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. acquires Premier Asset Management
* Joe and Denise Seminetta will continue to lead Premier and their team as a separate subsidiary within First Midwest umbrella Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million