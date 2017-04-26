BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 FNB Bancorp
* First National Bank Of Northern California reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $0.62 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.62
* During Q1 of 2017 net interest income was $11.2 million, an increase of $475,000 from Q1 of 2016
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.