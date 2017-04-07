April 7 First Nbc Bank Holding Co
* First NBC Bank Holding Co - board took action to appoint
CEO Carl Chaney to serve in dual capacity as president of
company and bank
* First NBC Bank Holding chaney succeeds Ashton Ryan, who
had been serving as president of co, bank, who resigned his
position, effective April 6, 2017
* First NBC Bank Holding Co - Ashton Ryan will continue to
serve bank in an advisory capacity - SEC filing
* First NBC Bank Holding Co - Ryan also resigned his
position on boards of directors of company and bank, effective
April 6, 2017
Source text: (bit.ly/2oRZi9S)
Further company coverage: