April 7 First Nbc Bank Holding Co

* First NBC Bank Holding Co - board took action to appoint CEO Carl Chaney to serve in dual capacity as president of company and bank

* First NBC Bank Holding chaney succeeds Ashton Ryan, who had been serving as president of co, bank, who resigned his position, effective April 6, 2017

* First NBC Bank Holding Co - Ashton Ryan will continue to serve bank in an advisory capacity - SEC filing

* First NBC Bank Holding Co - Ryan also resigned his position on boards of directors of company and bank, effective April 6, 2017