BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 First Northwest Bancorp:
* First Northwest Bancorp reports results of operations for the third fiscal quarter of 2017
* Q3 earnings per share $0.20
* First Northwest Bancorp -net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 8.7%, to $7.9 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017 versus prior quarter
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.