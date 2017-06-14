June 14 First Pacific Co Ltd :

* MPIC(‍Metro Pacific Investments Corp​) and PCEV(PLDT Communications and Energy Ventures) entered into beacon acquisition agreement

* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of 21.8 billion pesos

* MPIC and placing agent entered into Meralco placing agreement

* MPIC intends to apply net proceeds from placing of about 12.5 billion pesos for funding Beacon acquisition

* Pursuant to placing agreement MPIC agreed to sell Meralco placing shares to purchasers procured at price of php250.00 per share in Meralco