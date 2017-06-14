June 14 First Pacific Co Ltd :
* MPIC(Metro Pacific Investments Corp) and PCEV(PLDT
Communications and Energy Ventures) entered into beacon
acquisition agreement
* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of 21.8 billion pesos
* MPIC and placing agent entered into Meralco placing
agreement
* MPIC intends to apply net proceeds from placing of about
12.5 billion pesos for funding Beacon acquisition
* Pursuant to placing agreement MPIC agreed to sell Meralco
placing shares to purchasers procured at price of php250.00 per
share in Meralco
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: