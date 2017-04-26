New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 First Pacific Co Ltd:
* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement
* Deal for aggregate consideration of S$235.5 million
* CMZ BVI has agreed to purchase, 196.2 million CMZ shares, representing about 29.94pct of issued share capital of CMZ, at S$1.20 per CMZ share
* Group is not expected to recognize any significant gain or loss from CMZ share sale
* Group will use sale proceeds from CMZ share sale for repaying loan borrowed to finance acquisition of CMZ
* Says consideration payable by CMZ BVI to Indofood is to be settled in cash
* Co's unit Indofood to sell China Minzhong Food Corporation shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.