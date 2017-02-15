BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 15 First Pacific Co Ltd:
* Philex unit developing a copper and gold project located in Surigao Del Norte in Mindanao Province in Philippines
* Philex received unofficial information that DENR listed 75 mineral production sharing agreements for cancellation
* MPSA of Silangan Mining, relating to its copper and gold project in silangan, was included in list
* Silangan mining has not, to date, received any cancellation order Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: