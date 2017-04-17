April 17 First Pacific Co Ltd :
* Proposed merger between NLEX Corporation and Tollways
Management Corporation
* Aggregate monetary consideration for all TMC common shares
should amount to approximately php6.3 billion
* Under merger, egis will transfer 49,400 TMC common shares
to NLEX in exchange for 133,380 NLEX common shares
* TMC shareholders participating in merger shall transfer
their TMC common shares to NLEX in exchange for 2.7 NLEX common
shares for 1 TMC common share
* Upon merger effective date, NLEX shall be deemed to have
acquired all assets and assumed all liabilities of tmc
* Accordingly, TMC and NLEX are indirect subsidiaries of
group
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: