British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 First Quantum Minerals Ltd-
* First Quantum Minerals reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations
* Q1 loss per share $0.04
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd qtrly copper production increased 11% year-over-year to 132,356 tonnes
First Quantum Minerals Ltd qtrly gold production 50,579 ounces versus 56,191 ounces
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.