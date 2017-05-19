BRIEF-Surgery Partners announces pricing of $370 mln senior note offering
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering
May 19 First Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Ronnie Tan Keh Poo will retire as executive director and CEO of manager with effect from 19 may 2017
* Tan Kok Mian Victor has been appointed as executive director and acting chief executive officer of manager
* Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited acts in its capacity as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Infusystem's board of directors rejects 22nw Fund's unsolicited proposal as inadequate