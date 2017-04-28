April 28 First Reliance Bancshares Inc :

* First Reliance reports record 1Q17 net income of $634,042 up 23.32% from 1q16

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue rose 10.1 percent to $5.7 million

* Qtrly net interest income remained relatively flat at $3.4 million compared to a year ago