March 20 First Sensor AG:
* Fiscal year 2017 impacted by scheduled expiration of a
major order in mobility segment at end of last year: guidance
for 2017 forecasts sales of 140-145 million euros, EBIT margin
of 5-6%
* Increased its sales by 9.0% to 150.1 million euros
($161.61 million)in fiscal year 2016 (previous year: 137.7
million euros)
* FY incoming orders amounted to just 132.9 million euros
after 142.3 million euros in previous year
* In current fiscal year, company plans to make investments
of between 8 million and 10 million euros
* FY higher earnings before taxes of 8.7 million euros
(previous year: -1.2 million euros)
* FY EBITDA amounted to 19.4 million euros, corresponding to
an EBITDA margin of 12.9%
($1 = 0.9288 euros)
