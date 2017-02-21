Feb 21 First Solar Inc-

* First Solar Inc announces fourth quarter & full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 gaap loss per share $6.92

* Q4 sales $480 million versus I/B/E/S view $412.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.24

* Maintain non-gaap 2017 eps guidance

* First Solar Inc sees 2017 shipments of 2.4 gw to 2.6 gw

* Sees 2017 net sales $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion

* First Solar Inc sees 2017 gaap loss per share $0.80 to $0.05

* First Solar Inc says Q4 was impacted by pre-tax charges of $729 million, primarily related to previously announced restructuring actions

* First Solar Inc says cash and marketable securities at end of q4 decreased slightly to $2.0 billion from $2.1 billion in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: