Feb 21 First Solar Inc-
* First Solar Inc announces fourth quarter & full year 2016
financial results
* Q4 gaap loss per share $6.92
* Q4 sales $480 million versus I/B/E/S view $412.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.24
* Maintain non-gaap 2017 eps guidance
* First Solar Inc sees 2017 shipments of 2.4 gw to 2.6 gw
* Sees 2017 net sales $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion
* First Solar Inc sees 2017 gaap loss per share $0.80 to
$0.05
* First Solar Inc says Q4 was impacted by pre-tax charges
of $729 million, primarily related to previously announced
restructuring actions
* First Solar Inc says cash and marketable securities at
end of q4 decreased slightly to $2.0 billion from $2.1 billion
in prior quarter
