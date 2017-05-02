Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 First Solar Inc
* First Solar Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* First Solar Inc sees 2017 loss per share of $0.30 to earnings per share of $0.40
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 sales $892 million
* Q1 revenue view $667.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises 2017 revenue, EPS, operating cash flow and net cash guidance
* Qtrly net sales increased from prior quarter primarily due to sale of moapa project, partially offset by lower third-party module sales
* First Solar Inc sees 2017 shipments 2.4gw to 2.6gw
* First Solar Inc sees 2017 GAAP net sales of $2.85 billion to $2.95 billion
* First Solar Inc sees 2017 earnings per share non-gaap $0.25 to $0.75
* First Solar Inc sees 2017 gaap gross margin 12.5% to 14.5%
* FY2017 revenue view $2.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First solar inc - "transition to our series 6 product continues to progress from both a technology and commercial standpoint" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.