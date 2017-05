March 28 FIRSTFARMS A/S

* IN 2017, FIRSTFARMS EXPECTS AN EBIT-RESULT IN LEVEL OF DKK 18-22 MILLION

* EARNINGS IN 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE STABLE FOR MILK- AND PIG PRODUCTION IN EU

* 2017 CROP PRICES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON PAR WITH REALISED PRICES IN 2016, AND A MILK PRICE OF DKK 2.50 IS EXPECTED

* IN 2017, COMPANY WILL WORK ON DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM FOR PIG PRODUCTION AND STABILISE OPERATION IN MILK PRODUCTION.

* FY NET TURNOVER DKK 130.3 MILLION VERSUS DKK 111.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2016 EBIT-RESULT IS IMPROVED BY DKK 12 MILLION COMPARED TO 2015

2016 EBIT-RESULT IS IMPROVED BY DKK 12 MILLION COMPARED TO 2015

* FY EBIT LOSS DKK 2.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 14.7 MILLION YEAR AGO