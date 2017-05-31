BRIEF-Tata Steel sells 83.54 mln shares of Tata Motors to Tata Sons
* Sold 83.54 million shares of Tata Motors to Tata Sons at 452.80 rupees per share (excluding brokerage and STT) Source text: http://bit.ly/2rYWBbB Further company coverage:
May 31 FIRSTFARMS A/S:
* Q1 TURNOVER DKK 32.6 MILLION VERSUS DKK 25.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT DKK 5.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* MAINTAINS ANNOUNCED FY EXPECTATIONS OF AN EBIT RESULT OF DKK 18-22 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sold 83.54 million shares of Tata Motors to Tata Sons at 452.80 rupees per share (excluding brokerage and STT) Source text: http://bit.ly/2rYWBbB Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to invest up to 2.0 billion yuan ($292.47 million) in new energy related business