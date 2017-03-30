BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 At&T Inc:
* Selected by FirstNet to build and manage America's first nationwide public safety broadband network dedicated to first responders
* FirstNet will provide 20 MHz of high-value, telecommunications spectrum and success-based payments of $6.5 billion over next five years
* Network buildout will begin later this year
* AT&T will spend about $40 billion over life of contract to build, deploy, operate and maintain network
* Agreement between FirstNet and AT&T is for 25 years
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018