BRIEF-Jays appoints Lisa Forsberg acting CEO
* FORSBERG REPLACES RUNE TORBJÖRNSEN AS CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 23 Firstwave Cloud Technology Ltd-
* International expansion with new telco partnership
* Agreement secured with india's Bharti Airtel data centre division nxtra data
* Firstwave cloud technology - confirms expansion into international markets through agreement with Nxtra Data Ltd, data centre managed services business of Bharti Airtel
* First international contracts secured with Telstra Global in singapore and Hong Kong
* Capital expenditure for set-up of operations in India is minimal for firstwave
* Firstwave will deploy a team to India next month to begin implementation with first revenue expected to be booked in Q1 fy2018
* Revenue from telstra global contracts will be booked in fy2017 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FORSBERG REPLACES RUNE TORBJÖRNSEN AS CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 2017 SALES AT EUR 244.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 245.0 MILLION YEAR AGO