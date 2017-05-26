A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
May 26Fisco Ltd
* Says it and its unit NCXX Group Inc completed liquidation of an information consulting unit and a device unit, located in Fuzhou, China, on May 25
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZI1aDG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.