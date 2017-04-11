BRIEF-ESW Capital reports 8.08 pct passive stake in Brightcove
* ESW Capital LLC reports 8.08 percent passive stake in brightcove inc as of may 18, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Fiserv Inc
* CEO Jeffery Yabuki's FY 2016 total compensation was $21.2 million versus $10.0 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
* Fiserv Inc - CFO Robert W. Hau's 2016 total compensation was $7.3 million - sec filing
* CEO Jeffery Yabuki's FY 2016 total compensation includes $14.7 million of stock awards Source text : bit.ly/2p2K2Kc Further company coverage:
* Beigene ltd- files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: