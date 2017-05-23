May 23 Bakkafrost
* q1 operational ebit dkk 335.5 million (Reuters poll dkk
365 million)
* q1 revenues dkk 854 million (Reuters poll dkk 907 million)
* expects to harvest 53,500 tonnes in 2017 (Reuters poll
53,300)
* expects to release 11.5 million smolts in 2017, compared
with 11.7 million smolts in 2016 and 11.3 million smolts
released in 2015
* Outlook for farming segment is good. Estimates for
harvesting volumes and smolt releases are dependent on
biological development
* Expectations are that global supply of atlantic salmon
will shift from reduced supply into growth of supply in q2 2017
* Latest update from kontali analyse estimates a global
supply of atlantic salmon to increase around 2% in 2017,
compared to -6% in 2016
* Has signed contracts covering around 39% of expected
harvested volumes for rest of 2017
* Price level on long-term contracts are on a higher level
than ever before, there are, however, no indications that this
price level should decrease significantly
* Havsbrún's sales of fish feed in 2017 are expected to be
at 85,000 tonnes
* Farming segment made an operational ebit of dkk 373.2
million for q1 2017, which corresponds to nok 34.27 per kg
* Vap segment made an operational ebit of dkk -53.0 million
for q1 2017
* Vap segment continued to have negative results, primarily
due to high salmon spot prices
* Combined farming and vap segments made an operational ebit
of dkk 320.2 million for q1 2017, which corresponds to nok 29.40
per kg
* Fof segment (fishmeal, oil and feed) made an operational
ebitda of dkk 45.1 million for q1 2017
