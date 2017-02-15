Feb 15 Fiskars Oyj Abp:

* Has appointed Teemu Kangas-Kärki interim president and CEO as well as president, SBU Functional

* Kari Kauniskangas announced he will resign from his position

* Board of directors will start recruitment process to select a new President and CEO for company Source text for Eikon:

