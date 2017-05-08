BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Fission 3.0 Corp
* Fission 3.0 provides update of joint venture arrangement on Paterson Lake North
* Fission 3.0 Corp says received notice from Azincourt Resources that it has elected not to earn additional interest in co's Paterson Lake North Project
* Fission 3.0 says a JV will be formed between Fission 3 and Azincourt Resources whereby Fission 3 owns 90% and Azincourt Resources owns 10% of pln
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.