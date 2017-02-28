Feb 28 FIT Biotech Oy:

* Decided on Sept. 26, 2016 convertible note and warrant programmes in order to implement convertible notes with warrants funding programme of up to 12.5 million euros between co and Bracknor Investment

* Decided to withdraw fourth tranche of 250,000 euros included in programme and to issue to Bracknor total of 250 convertible notes and 2.9 million warrants