BRIEF-Microport Scientific updates on transfer of interest in Microport Endovascular Shanghai
* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu
May 2 FIT BIOTECH OY:
* REG-FIT BIOTECH OY: FIT BIOTECH OY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED ON THE ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES AND WARRANTS
* BOARD DECIDED TO WITHDRAW SIXTH TRANCHE OF EUR 250,000 INCLUDED IN PROGRAMME AND TO ISSUE TO BRACKNOR TOTAL OF 250 CONVERTIBLE NOTES AND 4,629,630 WARRANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu
TRIPOLI, Lebanon, May 26 Six operations have failed to cure the constant pain that Ismael Moustafa suffers since he was wounded in an airstrike on his village in Syria three years ago.