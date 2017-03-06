BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 7 Fitbit Inc
* Fitbit announces changes to leadership team
* Company takes additional steps towards creating a more focused and efficient operating model
* Fitbit Inc - company has promoted vice president of engineering, Samir Kapoor, to senior vice president of device engineering
* Fitbit - departure of two executives by end of month: woody scal, chief business officer, and Tim Roberts, executive vice president, interactive
* Fitbit Inc - efforts to reorganize its business to "reignite growth and return to profitability"
* Fitbit will formally align around two areas of focus: consumer health and fitness and enterprise health
* Says consumer health and fitness will focus on delivering a streamlined set of health and fitness devices, entering new markets
* Fitbit - enterprise health to expand on company's "early successes" in working with insurance companies, employers, health systems, healthcare partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI