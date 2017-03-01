RPT-Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
March 1 Fitch:
* Fitch affirms target corporation at 'a-'; outlook revised to negative
* outlook revision acknowledges accelerated impact of changes in consumer shopping preferences on target's near-term results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit