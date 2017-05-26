May 26 (Reuters) -

* Fitch affirms Tunisia at 'B+'; outlook stable​

* Fitch on Tunisia - has affirmed short-term foreign- and local-currency IDRS at 'B' and country ceiling at 'BB-'

* Fitch on Tunisia says external imbalances have worsened, with a wider current account deficit in 1q17 leading to exchange rate pressures

* Fitch, on Tunisia, says ‍without fiscal consolidation to reduce foreign financing needs, Fitch expects strains on external balances to continue​

* Fitch on Tunisia - expects exports growth to be aided by higher GDP growth in Europe, and projected recovery in tourism

* Fitch, on Tunisia, says ‍expect structural current account deficit will remain a weakness of Tunisia's sovereign credit profile for foreseeable future​

* Fitch on Tunisia - government proposals to introduce higher tariffs on some non-essential products will contribute to slowdown in import growth from 1q17 level