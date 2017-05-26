US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq rise as tech stocks gain, oil rebounds
* Fitch affirms Tunisia at 'B+'; outlook stable
* Fitch on Tunisia - has affirmed short-term foreign- and local-currency IDRS at 'B' and country ceiling at 'BB-'
* Fitch on Tunisia says external imbalances have worsened, with a wider current account deficit in 1q17 leading to exchange rate pressures
* Fitch, on Tunisia, says without fiscal consolidation to reduce foreign financing needs, Fitch expects strains on external balances to continue
* Fitch on Tunisia - expects exports growth to be aided by higher GDP growth in Europe, and projected recovery in tourism
* Fitch, on Tunisia, says expect structural current account deficit will remain a weakness of Tunisia's sovereign credit profile for foreseeable future
* Fitch on Tunisia - government proposals to introduce higher tariffs on some non-essential products will contribute to slowdown in import growth from 1q17 level Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, June 23 World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.