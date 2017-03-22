March 22 Fitch:
* Fitch downgrades Saudi Arabia to 'A+'; outlook stable
* Fitch on Saudi Arabia - expect central government deficit
to fall to 9.2% of GDP in 2017 and 7.1% of GDP in 2018
* Fitch on Saudi Arabia - general government debt will rise
to 14.5% of GDP in 2018
* Fitch on Saudi Arabia - expects non-oil sector to grow by
1.4% in 2017, supported by arrears payments in late 2016 and
early 2017
* Fitch says views Saudi Arabia's banking sector as strong
and stable
* downgraded Saudi Arabia's long-term foreign and local
currency issuer default ratings to 'A+' from 'AA-'.
* Fitch says Saudi Arabia's geopolitical risks remain high
relative to its 'A' category peers.
* Fitch says "tensions with Iran, Saudi Arabia's main
regional rival, also persist and could escalate, although direct
military conflict remains highly unlikely"
* Fitch says Saudi Arabia's "line of succession has been
clearly defined, but Fitch believes rivalries within royal
family could become a source of instability"
* Fitch says downgrade of Saudi Arabia's long-term IDRs
reflects continued deterioration of public and external balance
sheets
* Fitch says downgrade of Saudi Arabia's long-term IDRs also
reflect significantly wider than expected fiscal deficit in 2016
* Fitch says downgrade of Saudi Arabia's long-term IDRs also
reflect continued doubts about extent to which government's
reform programme can be implemented
