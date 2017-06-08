June 8 Fitch:

* Rates Chicago O'Hare (IL) airport revenue bonds 'A'; outlook stable​

* Fitch on Chicago O'Hare airport revenue bonds - affirmed 'A' rating for about $7.28 billion senior lien revenue bonds and $558.6 million PFC revenue bonds​‍​

* Fitch -‍assigned 'A' rating to city of Chicago O'Hare international airport's about $825 million new money, refunding senior lien general airport revenue bonds, series 2017abcd​