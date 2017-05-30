FOREX-Dollar little changed as low U.S. yields offset solid data

* Safehaven bids underpin support for yen * Norwegian crown rises after Norges Bank strips easing bias * Kiwi jumps after RBNZ sees positive prospects for growth (Updates market action, changes dateline, previously LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 22 The dollar was flat against a basket of currencies on Thursday as low U.S. bond yields offset in-line data on domestic jobless claims and home prices, keeping it close to the one-month peak it reached earlier