WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Fitch on American Health Care Act
* Fitch - recently proposed american health care act heightens uncertainty about topline growth for some U.S. healthcare industry entities in medium term
* Fitch - many healthcare goals articulated by president trump "do not align particularly well" with traditional Republican policies and norms Source text for Eikon:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.