March 13 (Reuters) -
* Fitch revises outlook on Iraq to stable; affirms at 'B-'
* Fitch - Iraq's fiscal position has improved relative to
2015 and 1H16 because of higher than expected oil prices and
reduced government spending
* Fitch on Iraq - in 2017 we forecast that deficit will
narrow further, to 5.1% of GDP, with higher average oil prices
driving strong revenue growth
* Fitch - estimate that Iraq's budget deficit narrowed to
IQD16.5trn or 8.1% of GDP in 2016, from 12.3% of GDP in 2015
* Fitch on Iraq - on spending side, we forecast 12.1% growth
in expenditure after three years of substantial spending
declines
* Fitch - political risk and insecurity in Iraq are among
highest faced by any sovereign rated by Fitch
* Fitch on Iraq - "banking sector is under-developed and
fundamentally weak"
* Fitch on Iraq - we "expect production and exports to
plateau in 2017 given similar amounts budgeted by government for
ioc payments this year"
Source text for Eikon: