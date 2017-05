March 9 Fitch:

* Fitch revises UK non-life company market insurance sector outlook to negative

* Fitch on UK non-life insurers - Believes many insurers will have used up significant proportion of reserve buffers to absorb impact of lower ogden discount rate

* Fitch on UK non-life insurers - Expects following change in ogden discount rate insurers margins will come under further significant pressure in 2017

* Fitch on UK non-life insurers - Expect higher lump sum claims settlements to also drive substantial price increases for reinsurance cover