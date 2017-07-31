BRIEF-Fitch says ACA uncertainty could hurt enrollment, uncompensated care

July 31 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Affordable Care Act​ (ACA) uncertainty could hurt enrollment, uncompensated care

* ‍U.S. Senate's failure to pass healthcare bill that would have repealed Affordable Care Act (ACA) means that ACA will remain intact for now​

* Failure of Senate bill does not necessarily mean end of legislative or executive efforts to repeal and/or replace aca in whole or in part​

* Based on health plan filings so far, higher premiums and less consumer choice are likely to be major factors influencing 2018 OEP ​

* U.S. ‍political will toward stabilizing aca insurance marketplaces seems limited

* Uncertainty about some of ACA's key elements persists

* Uncertainty around ACA ‍could drag on enrollment in ACA insurance marketplaces during 2018 open enrolment period

* Uncertainty about key elements of ACA ‍is likely to increase financial burden of uncompensated care for hospitals next year

