May 9 (Reuters) -

* Fitch - Aussie bank results show profit pressures, rising capital

* Fitch on Aussie banks- further increases in capital have put them in strong position to cope with tighter requirements likely to be announced later this year

* Fitch - major Aussie banks continue to position themselves to meet additional capital requirements that are likely to soon be introduced by APRA

* Fitch - Aussie banks also well-prepared for introduction of net stable funding ratio (NSFR) framework in January 2018